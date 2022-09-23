Watch Live: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni holds press conference ahead of Week 3 against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a press conference on Friday ahead of Week 3's matchup against the Washington Commanders. The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a press conference on Friday ahead of Week 3's matchup against the Washington Commanders.
- When: Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.