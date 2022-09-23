Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni holds press conference ahead of Week 3 against Commanders

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a press conference on Friday ahead of Week 3's matchup against the Washington Commanders. The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • When: Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device
