WATCH LIVE: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with media following Sunday's win over Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media on Monday afternoon. The Birds are 4-0 heading into Week 5 of the NFL season.

On Sunday, they beat the Jaguars 29-21.

Sirianni's press conference is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

What : Nick Sirianni to speak with media

: Nick Sirianni to speak with media When : Monday, October 3

: Monday, October 3 Time : 2:45 p.m.

: 2:45 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia