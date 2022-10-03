WATCH LIVE: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with media following Sunday's win over Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media on Monday afternoon. The Birds are 4-0 heading into Week 5 of the NFL season.
On Sunday, they beat the Jaguars 29-21.
Sirianni's press conference is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: Nick Sirianni to speak with media
- When: Monday, October 3
- Time: 2:45 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
