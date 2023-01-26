Watch CBS News
Local News

Eagles' Nick Sirianni discusses NFC title matchup with 49ers

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Anticipation is taking over Philadelphia as fans wait to watch the Eagles in the NFC championship game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. If you're looking to pass the time, head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

He is expected to speak with the media at 1:25 p.m. You can watch his press conference on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Nick Sirianni press conference
  • When: Jan. 26
  • Time: 1:20 p.m. 
  • Where: In the player above or in your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 1:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.