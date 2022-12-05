Watch CBS News
Sports

Watch Live: Eagles head coach Sirianni to host videoconference

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is scheduled to give a live conference on Monday after the Philadelphia Eagles score a 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Jalen Hurts strengthened his MVP bid by throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score, and A.J. Brown caught two touchdown passes against his former team.

The videoconference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. 

  • What: Nick Sirianni to give a videoconference after Eagles win.
  • Date: Dec. 5, 2022
  • Time: 2: 45 p.m
  • Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 8:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.