Watch Live: Eagles head coach Sirianni to host videoconference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is scheduled to give a live conference on Monday after the Philadelphia Eagles score a 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Jalen Hurts strengthened his MVP bid by throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score, and A.J. Brown caught two touchdown passes against his former team.

The videoconference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.

