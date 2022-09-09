Watch CBS News
Eagles

Eagles fans set to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport ahead of Week 1 against Detroit Lions

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phans of Philly founder explains why Eagles fans are so passionate
Phans of Philly founder explains why Eagles fans are so passionate 02:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to kickoff is underway. On Friday morning, thousands of Eagles fans are taking flight and heading to Detroit for the season opener.

There's no fans like Eagles fans.

Phans of Philly is a professional tailgate company that organizes trips to away games, and there's no shortage of enthusiasm at Philadelphia International Airport. With the Eagles set to play their first game Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, you can bet the Eagles theme song will be loud and heard throughout the stadium. 

CBS3 spoke with the founder of Phans of Philly about why Eagles fans are so passionate.

"We were starved for so long of a Super Bowl," Joe Dibaggio, the founder of Phans of Philly, said. "That in 2018 when we finally got it, we just saw a different side of the fans that we never seen before. It was kind of like relief with the weapons that we added in the offseason."

Hollis Thomas says Eagles should beat Lions on Sunday 04:02

Former Eagles defensive tackle Hollis Thomas was at the airport ahead of his flight to Detroit. He thinks the Eagles win easily. 

"We should be able to smother them," Thomas said. 

Phans of Philly has booked out most of the seats on the flight going to Detroit. Their flight leaves out at 8:15 a.m.

If you're looking for some last-minute Eagles futures bets ahead of Sunday, click here. 

Wakisha Bailey
Wakisha-Bailey-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Wakisha Bailey joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in July 2021.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 7:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.