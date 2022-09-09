Eagles fans set to take flight at Philadelphia International Airport ahead of Week 1 against Detroit Lions

Phans of Philly founder explains why Eagles fans are so passionate

Phans of Philly founder explains why Eagles fans are so passionate

Phans of Philly founder explains why Eagles fans are so passionate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to kickoff is underway. On Friday morning, thousands of Eagles fans are taking flight and heading to Detroit for the season opener.

There's no fans like Eagles fans.

Phans of Philly is a professional tailgate company that organizes trips to away games, and there's no shortage of enthusiasm at Philadelphia International Airport. With the Eagles set to play their first game Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, you can bet the Eagles theme song will be loud and heard throughout the stadium.

CBS3 spoke with the founder of Phans of Philly about why Eagles fans are so passionate.

"We were starved for so long of a Super Bowl," Joe Dibaggio, the founder of Phans of Philly, said. "That in 2018 when we finally got it, we just saw a different side of the fans that we never seen before. It was kind of like relief with the weapons that we added in the offseason."

Former Eagles defensive tackle Hollis Thomas was at the airport ahead of his flight to Detroit. He thinks the Eagles win easily.

"We should be able to smother them," Thomas said.

Phans of Philly has booked out most of the seats on the flight going to Detroit. Their flight leaves out at 8:15 a.m.

If you're looking for some last-minute Eagles futures bets ahead of Sunday, click here.