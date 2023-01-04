Driver in custody after crashing into Philly T-Mobile store

Driver in custody after crash at T-Mobile store in Philadelphia

Driver in custody after crash at T-Mobile store in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver is in police custody after crashing into a T-Mobile store in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened right next to a police station.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the T-Mobile on North Broad and Champlost Streets, right across the street from the 35th District police station.

The crash damaged the front of the store along with shelves and items inside.

Luckily, no one was inside the store at the time of the crash.

The car was lodged inside the store before it was removed a short time later.

A driver is in custody, but police have not released additional information regarding what led to the crash.