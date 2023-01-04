Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver in custody after crashing into Philly T-Mobile store

By Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

Driver in custody after crash at T-Mobile store in Philadelphia
Driver in custody after crash at T-Mobile store in Philadelphia 01:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver is in police custody after crashing into a T-Mobile store in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood. The crash happened right next to a police station. 

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the T-Mobile on North Broad and Champlost Streets, right across the street from the 35th District police station. 

tmobile-crash.jpg

The crash damaged the front of the store along with shelves and items inside.

Luckily, no one was inside the store at the time of the crash.

The car was lodged inside the store before it was removed a short time later.

A driver is in custody, but police have not released additional information regarding what led to the crash. 

Jasmine Payoute
Jasmine-Payoute-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Jasmine Payoute joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in June 2021.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 7:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.