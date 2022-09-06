Dr. Mehmet Oz criticizes opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman during campaign event in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm elections are now nine weeks away and the candidates are escalating their attacks in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. Republican candidate Mehmet Oz campaigned in Philadelphia on Tuesday. He criticized his opponent, Lt. Governor John Fetterman, for refusing to debate.

Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon, was joined by Sen. Pat Toomey in Wynnfield Heights. Toomey's decision not to seek re-election opened the seat.

A Pittsburgh television station had invited Oz and Fetterman to debate Tuesday night, but Fetterman declined.

Toomey and Oz say if Fetterman has recovered from his stroke, then he should debate.

Fetterman's campaign issued a response saying in part: "Anyone who's seen John speak knows that while he's still recovering, he's more capable of fighting for Pennsylvania than Dr. Oz will ever be and anyone who's seen Dr. Oz speak knows he's a complete fraud. We have said repeatedly that we are open to debating Oz and we're talking with networks, but let's be clear. This isn't about debates. This is about mocking John for having a stroke."

Toomey and Oz also accused Fetterman of being soft on crime. Fetterman accused Oz of wanting to ban abortions.

Both candidates dispute the characterizations.