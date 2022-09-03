Watch CBS News
Two students shot, injured at Delaware State University

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Two students were injured in a shooting on the campus of Delaware State University Saturday morning, university officials say. Dover police say the shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m.

In a statement to CBS3, the office of the DSU president writes

At Delaware State University, we are a family. An event that affects the safety of one of us affects all of us. When moments like these emerge, they are understandably fraught with anxiety and indignation. I share your feelings, and, at the same time, I can assure students and families that the University is committed to creating and maintaining a safe campus environment.

In spite of the incident, the university will host the football home opener against Lincoln University Saturday. They further announce that they will amp up police and security presence for the game and any of the coming home games.

The university is planning to host a forum for any updates regarding the case on Tuesday.

Delaware State University Police is investigating the incident.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 12:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

