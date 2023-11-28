84-year-old stepmother with family in Ardmore released by Hamas amid temporary cease-fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- An 84-year-old stepmother with family in Ardmore was one of the hostages released by Hamas on Tuesday, CNN reports.

Ditza Heiman is believed to have been taken from her home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel.

Hamas released the 84-year-old and nine other hostages Tuesday as part of the arrangement for two extra days of cease-fire in the war.

Just last week, CBS Philadelphia spoke with Heiman's family who expressed how much they missed her, especially her homemade chicken soup.

Amichai Shdaimah

In the picture above, Amichai Shdaimah's 84-year-old stepmother Heiman is making her famous chicken soup. For nearly two months, her kitchen was empty, but that may not be for much longer.