Watch CBS News
Local News

84-year-old stepmother with family in Ardmore released by Hamas amid temporary cease-fire

By Jessica MacAulay, Josh Sanders, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS/CNN

84-year-old stepmother with family in Ardmore released by Hamas amid temporary cease-fire
84-year-old stepmother with family in Ardmore released by Hamas amid temporary cease-fire 00:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- An 84-year-old stepmother with family in Ardmore was one of the hostages released by Hamas on Tuesday, CNN reports. 

Ditza Heiman is believed to have been taken from her home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel. 

Hamas released the 84-year-old and nine other hostages Tuesday as part of the arrangement for two extra days of cease-fire in the war.   

Just last week, CBS Philadelphia spoke with Heiman's family who expressed how much they missed her, especially her homemade chicken soup. 

9pm-to-12am-clean-aircheck-231124-frame-353859.jpg
Amichai Shdaimah

In the picture above, Amichai Shdaimah's 84-year-old stepmother Heiman is making her famous chicken soup. For nearly two months, her kitchen was empty, but that may not be for much longer. 

Ardmore family holds on to hope for grandmother as Hamas releases hostages amid temporary cease-fire 02:27
Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is an associate digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 5:11 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.