Delta flight makes emergency landing in Albuquerque after smoke fills cabin

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency landing Tuesday after the plane's cabin filled with smoke.

Delta Air Lines Flight 2846 — which was headed to Los Angeles International Airport from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — landed safely at Albuquerque International Sunport following a flight-crew report of smoke in the cockpit and passenger cabin, Federal Aviation Administration public affairs specialist Donnell Evans said in a statement.

Emergency on my flight #Delta 2846 from ATL-LAX. Engine problem, smoke in cabin. Everyone seems fine. We are on the ground in ABQ. 🙏 @Delta pic.twitter.com/9O0q83zd7K — Matt Johnson (@MattJohnsonNEWS) November 1, 2022

Scary moment on #delta flight 2846 from ATL-LAX as an engine went out and the smoke from burnt oil came into the cabin.



The crew was amazing and made everything as smooth as possible while making an emergency landing in #Albuquerque @Delta pic.twitter.com/HCtc8LI0GY — Mason Weiner (@MasonWeiner84) November 1, 2022

Videos captured aboard the Boeing 757 showed passengers calmly seated as the cabin slowly filled with smoke while an alarm blared.

One of the passengers, journalist Mark Johnson, tweeted that the pilots had to make an emergency landing after one of the engines shut down. Officials have not confirmed the cause of the smoke

After safely landing, passengers were captured cheering on the pilots and flight attendants.

#ThankYou 👨‍✈️👨‍✈️🦸‍♂️ 🦸‍♂️ pilots on @delta flight #2846. #Emergency landing with only one engine after Smoke filled the cabin. Our pilots received a round of applause 👏 from stranded passengers. #delta pic.twitter.com/qCN16OXXsv — Matt Johnson (@MattJohnsonNEWS) November 1, 2022

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

Delta arranged for the flight to continue on to Los Angeles with a different plane, which was set to arrive later Tuesday night, the airline said.