Delaware House set to vote on recreational marijuana bill on Tuesday

DOVER, Del. (CBS) - On Tuesday, lawmakers in Delaware will once again take on a controversial bill to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. House Bill 1 would allow anyone 21 and older to carry one ounce or less of marijuana without being charged.

Last year's effort to pass the bill fell short.

The bill would not change state laws for impaired driving or prohibit employers from having zero-tolerance policies.