DAO Election Task Force to discuss Primary Day preparations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- City and civic leaders will join the District Attorney's Office (DAO) Election Task Force (ETF) to discuss preparations for ensuring a free, fair, and safe primary election on Tuesday, and through such time as election results are certified by the Commonwealth.

The news conference will start at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

  • What: DAO Election Task Force to discuss Primary Day preparations
  • When: Monday, May 15, 2023
  • Time: 10 a.m.
  Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates on this developing story. 

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:48 AM

