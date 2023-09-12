Escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante possibly sighted in East Nantmeal: shelter-in-place issued

EAST NANTMEAL, Pa. (CBS) -- Escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante was possibly sighted on Monday night on the 12th day of the search for the convicted killer.

On Monday around 8:30 p.m., almost a dozen Chester County sheriffs converged on a property on Fairview Road in East Nantmeal.

Police sent out reverse 9-1-1 calls to tell residents to shelter in place in the area of Fairview Road and Horseshoe Trail Road.

Sources say a shirt and shoes have been found in the area police are searching that possibly belong to Cavalcante. Numerous residents have called into to dispatchers that shots have been fired in the area.

Police are combing the grounds for footprints that may belong to the escaped Chester County prison inmate.

Officers have set up a perimeter, hoping the manhunt ends in East Nantmeal.

Investigators believe Cavalcante slipped through their search perimeter over the weekend. Then, police said he stole a dairy farm van with keys inside, which he abandoned in East Nantmeal after it ran out of gas.

Jeff Wynn lives a few miles down the road and has been following this online police scanner since he found out Cavalcante ditched the stolen van in the area.

"It's thrilling," Wynn said. "It's amazing that he's still around this long into it."

As day 12 of the manhunt comes to an end, law enforcement remains in northern Chester County and East Nantmeal.

"If a possible threat develops, we'll use the reverse 911 system to notify affected residences," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.

Police are asking residents to report any sighting of Cavalcante to police.

"If it's still like this in a couple of days I know people aren't going to sit by, they might start going out on their own and try to find him," Wynn said.