Watch Live: DA Krasner to announce conviction, sentencing in narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a 39-year-old defendant who was charged with narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession following his arrest in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section in 2020.

A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.

The press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia and on the player above.

What: DA Krasner to Announce Conviction, Sentencing in Narcotics Distribution and Illegal Firearm Possession Case, Provide Gun Crimes Update



DA Krasner to Announce Conviction, Sentencing in Narcotics Distribution and Illegal Firearm Possession Case, Provide Gun Crimes Update Date: Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 Time: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.