Watch Live: DA Krasner to announce conviction, sentencing in narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession case
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a 39-year-old defendant who was charged with narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession following his arrest in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section in 2020.
A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.
- What: DA Krasner to Announce Conviction, Sentencing in Narcotics Distribution and Illegal Firearm Possession Case, Provide Gun Crimes Update
- Date: Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
- Time: 11 a.m.
