Watch Live: DA Krasner to announce conviction, sentencing in narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession case

DA Krasner to announce conviction, sentencing in narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a 39-year-old defendant who was charged with narcotics distribution and illegal firearm possession following his arrest in the city's Nicetown-Tioga section in 2020.

A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.

  • What: DA Krasner to Announce Conviction, Sentencing in Narcotics Distribution and Illegal Firearm Possession Case, Provide Gun Crimes Update 
  • Date: Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 
  • Time: 11 a.m. 
First published on August 22, 2022 / 10:03 AM

