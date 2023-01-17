Watch CBS News
DA Krasner to announce charges in gun trafficking operation

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to give an update on gun crimes Tuesday morning. He will also announce an arrest and charges in a gun trafficking operation. 

The defendant is accused of operating an extensive firearm manufacturing and trafficking operation in Kensington's Harrowgate section. 

The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

Krasner will be joined by the Philadelphia District Attorney Office's Gun Violence Task Force and will also discuss their continuing commitment to prosecuting drivers of gun violence and those who supply them with deadly weapons. 

  • What: DA Larry Krasner to Announce Arrest, Charging of Defendant for Gun Trafficking Operation, Provide Gun Crimes Update
  • When: Tuesday, Jan. 17 
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Where: In the video player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia.
January 17, 2023 / 8:04 AM

