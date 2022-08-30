Cutdown day: Eagles 53-man roster due by 4 p.m. Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's cutdown day for the Eagles. The Birds are required to reach the 53-man roster limit by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Eagles will reportedly release WR Greg Ward. Meanwhile, safety Jaquiski Tartt was reportedly released Monday. Now, the rest of the players sitting on the bubble are waiting to find out if they survived the final cut.

Eagles wideout A.J. Brown puts cutdown day in perspective.

"The relationships are the hard part, you know, this is a business, and at the end of the day, it doesn't mean the story ends here if you get cut whenever it's more opportunities out there. Of course, I want to try to keep everybody we can. But like I say, it's a business, that's why I'm here," Brown said.

Always admired Greg Ward. It takes pretty sizable talent to shift from QB to WR at the highest level. He had a nice 2020 season. Wish him the best wherever he lands. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) August 29, 2022

The Eagles open the 2022-23 season on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. against the Detroit Lions.