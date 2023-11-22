Watch CBS News
Local News

20-year-old man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 22, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 22, 2023 (AM) 02:10

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was pronounced dead Wednesday night after a shooting in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights neighborhood. CBS Philadelphia was told about 30 shell casings were fired. 

Police responded to 5200 Heston Street a little before 8 p.m. and said a 20-year-old was shot on the right side of his chest and once under his chin.

He was taken to Lankenau Hospital and pronounced dead around 8:14 p.m.

There are no arrests at this time but police said two guns were recovered.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 10:08 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.