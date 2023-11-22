20-year-old man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was pronounced dead Wednesday night after a shooting in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights neighborhood. CBS Philadelphia was told about 30 shell casings were fired.
Police responded to 5200 Heston Street a little before 8 p.m. and said a 20-year-old was shot on the right side of his chest and once under his chin.
He was taken to Lankenau Hospital and pronounced dead around 8:14 p.m.
There are no arrests at this time but police said two guns were recovered.
