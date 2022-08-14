PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a crash killed two men in West Philadelphia. The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday at 52nd and Walnut Streets.

Crash involving 8 people in West Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 6 injured, police say CBS Philadelphia

Police say a Dodge Charger ran a red light and hit a Hyundai. The driver and a passenger in the Hyundai died. A second passenger in that car is in extremely critical condition.

CBS3 was told the driver of the Dodge is also in critical condition.

Police say four other passengers in the Dodge, were injured but will be okay