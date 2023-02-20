Crash in Mayfair kills at least one person: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a violent crash that killed at least one person and injured several others in Northeast Philadelphia. Some residents say the sound of the crash woke them up.

On Monday morning, the crash scene is still being investigated by authorities. A tow truck arrived shortly before 6 a.m. taking away the cars.

UPDATE:



Two tow trucks have arrived.



Officer on scene tells me he expects this intersection to open up in less than an hour.



Firefighters have just arrived and are washing off the street and clearing debris. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/WcvBZuIHZ2 — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) February 20, 2023

Police say two of the men who were injured had to be pulled out from an SUV.

Officials think this was most likely a wrong-way crash.

At around 1:45 a.m., two drivers collided on Levick Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Countless first responders were on scene.

The impact of the crash bent one of the cars around a pole leaving debris scattered throughout the area.

Police say five people were taken to two nearby hospitals.

A woman was wheeled into an ambulance.

One of the men who was trapped inside the SUV later died at Torresdale Hospital.

CBS News Philadelphia has not learned about the condition of the other man who was trapped. However, police tell CBS News Philadelphia he's at Einstein Hospital.

The ages of the others who were injured range from 19 to 23 years old.

Police tell CBS News Philadelphia there could be more injuries.