Councilwoman Maria Quiñones Sánchez resigns from city council, runs for mayor of Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Councilwoman Maria Quiñones Sánchez announced the end of her 14-year-long career on the city council on Tuesday. She throws in her bid for the Philadelphia mayor according to a recent Tweet of hers.

Quiñones Sánchez is Philadelphia's first Latina district councilwoman.

She served four terms as the 7th Council District Person.

"I've been grateful for every minute I've been able to serve, grateful for every vote, and every person who's raised their voice to make Philadelphia a better place," Quiñones Sánchez said. "We've made progress. And I am excited to continue that progress as the first woman of color to be elected as Philadelphia's next mayor."

She says she will be laying out the plan for her race in the following months.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 8:20 AM

