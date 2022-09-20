Committee of Seventy teams up with Phanatic, Gritty to encourage residents to register to vote

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. In Philadelphia, the mayor, the Phillies, the Flyers, and the Sixers joined forces to get the word out.

There are just 49 days until Election Day and the whole point of this day is to make sure everyone has their chance to have their voices heard.

The Committee of Seventy, which advocates for better elections, teamed up with the Phanatic and Gritty to register people to vote outside of City Hall.

The Committee of Seventy is also expanding its We Vote initiative to encourage businesses to promote a culture of voting. CBS3 spoke with the committee's president and CEO, Al Schmidt.

"We work with our partners in business, in the universities, hospital systems, all the major employers and organizations in and around Philadelphia to help distribute election information to their employees and to their members," Schmidt says. "It's a time where there's a lot of questions about elections, a lot of misinformation out there and it's important that people rely on trusted sources of information to learn more about registering to vote and making sure that their vote is counted."

Many organizations are hosting voter registration events, including the NAACP.

The last day to register to vote for the upcoming election is Oct. 24.

