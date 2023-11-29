City of Philadelphia's latest gun violence report shows shootings and homicide rate dropping

An update on the City of Philadelphia's Gun Violence Prevention

An update on the City of Philadelphia's Gun Violence Prevention

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the end of the Kenney Administration nears, the city released its latest gun violence prevention progress report. Officials said shootings are down and that Philadephia's homicide rate is dropping faster than the national rate.

Hope is the word both community activists CBS Philadelphia talked with said the report means to them.

They both feel this is just the beginning of what could be if the commitment continues.

"The job's not done," Rickey Duncan said.

Day in and day out, Duncan of the community group NoMo is on the frontlines trying to put an end to gun violence in Philadelphia.

New data released by the city gives him hope.

"As long as it's working, let's let it keep working," Duncan said.

Data highlighted in the city's latest gun violence prevention progress report includes a 26% drop in homicides since 2021 and down 19% since last year.

Evidence-based solutions are making a significant impact in the fight against gun violence in Philadelphia.



The number of shootings through October this year is down nearly 25% compared to the same period last year.

"That was like a successful surgery but now we need rehab," Duncan said. "After rehab, we're going to have to continue to work on it."

Pastor Carl Day agrees. He feels the change is coming as everyone from law enforcement to community groups is adapting to a post-COVID world.

"Philadelphia is showing that, like, no we actually know what we're doing," Day said.

The city says its made a historic investment of $346 million in funding over the past two years toward gun violence prevention with another $250 million expected next year.

But Day wants a more long-term serious commitment from the city and its stakeholders.

"If we literally go ahead and double down on those investments, make those commitments there's no reason why we shouldn't be seeing 40% reduction by next year," he said.

It's a sentiment these activists said is filled with hope and backed by numbers.

