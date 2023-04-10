Christiana Mall reopens after weekend shooting

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Christiana Mall reopened Monday morning after a shooting over the weekend.

The mall had been closed since the shooting, but it reopened Monday. The shooting happened inside the food court Saturday night.

Mall officials showed CBS News Philadelphia some of the items left behind by people running for safety. Items included shopping bags, car keys and purses. Anyone looking to pick up their belongings can come by next to the Apple Store until 8 p.m. Monday.

This comes after Delaware State Police rushed to the mall around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Three people were hit by the gunfire. Five other people were injured.

A young woman who left her car keys and wallet described the terrifying moments she saw a crowd of people running for their lives.

"I saw people running outside the store and everybody just starts pushing and sprinting and nobody really knows what's happening," Sage Cimalore said. "But I've been through shootings two other times before this and I'm only 18."

"I didn't know what was going on," Avera Penny said, "and I didn't even know what to do. I didn't even know where I was going."

Police claim before the shooting, multiple suspects got into a fight with a victim.

Investigators are still searching for the suspects but haven't said how many may be involved.

We're working on learning more about the suspects and what led up to the shooting.