Student killed near Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Simon Gratz student on the way to school was shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police were at the scene on 15th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue.

They say the victim, a 15-year-old boy, got in a fight with three males and was shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

The scene is a few blocks from Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter and Gratz Prep Middle School.

There is a day care and several businesses in the busy area. Police have parts of the sidewalk on Hunting Park Avenue blocked off with police tape.

We have reached out to the School District of Philadelphia and Mastery Charter Schools will provide an update when we hear a response.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.



