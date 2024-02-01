Watch CBS News
Small plane crashes in Chester County, Pennsylvania

WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a small plane crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Old Wilmington Road in West Caln Township.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, where the wreckage was found in a backyard.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot was the only person on board. There's no word on their condition.

Authorities said no homes were damaged in the crash.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, the plane flew out of Chester County Airport in Coatesville.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 3:26 PM EST

