Cherelle Parker to hold first press conference Monday since winning Democratic nomination

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After meeting with Gov. Josh Shapiro, Cherelle Parker will hold her first press conference Monday since she won the Democratic nomination for Philadelphia mayor.

The presser is expected to start at 10 a.m. at the Commerce Square Office Building in Center City.

Following her win over a crowded field in the Democratic primary, Parker made her first public appearance last Friday at the 2023 Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists Media Professional Awards.

Parker, a former city council member and state representative, told journalists at the awards that "there is a new time coming in our city."

"There is a new table in our city, especially when it comes to journalism," Parker said. "You will all have a seat at the table. You can be a substantial part in how we communicate our information to the public."

Experts thought the Democratic primary was going to come down to a couple of thousand votes, but Parker won convincingly with nearly a third of the vote.

Parker didn't speak following her victory last week due to what her campaign cited as a "dental issue that required immediate medical attention."

Parker will face Republican nominee David Oh in the general election. If she wins, she would make history as the first woman and first Black woman to hold mayor's office in Philly.