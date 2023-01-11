Central Bucks school board to decide on controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board will decide on a controversial policy that has teachers, parents and students divided. The policy involves what teachers can display in the classroom.

Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants to also include classroom displays, but opponents are calling it dangerously vague and a form of censorship.

Parents within Central Bucks School District are prepared for a contentious school board meeting Tuesday night.

"I'm concerned as a parent," Heather Reynolds said. "I'm concerned as a community member. The decisions that the district is making have a real-world impact on our students and our community."

Reynolds is referring to the new restrictions under the district's Policy 321. It would prohibit teachers from displaying flags or posters advocating any political or sociopolitical activities and issues in the classroom.

"I don't want this policy to pass in its current form," Reynolds said.

School board president Dana Hunter says the policy is intended to create balance and neutrality.

"We want students from all diverse backgrounds and values to express themselves freely and not know where their teachers stand because we think that inhibits students," Hunter said.

Although the policy doesn't explicitly mention LGBTQ advocacy, the district previously banned pride flags.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education claiming the district is fostering a hostile environment for its LGBTQ students.

"The pride flag is a symbol of identity and inclusion and it tells students, 'Hey, this is a safe place for me,'" ACLU Rich Ting said. "It shouldn't be a political issue, I think the school board is turning it into a political issue."

"Our teachers are going to feel stifled and cuffed by this policy, " Reynolds said.

CBS3 asked Hunter if the district is concerned about censorship.

"We should be teaching students how to think and not what to think," Hunter said.

Tuesday's meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Central Bucks School District office. Hunter believes members will vote in favor of the policy.