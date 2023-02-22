Car theft suspect shot by Caln Township officer, police say

CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A police officer is under investigation after they shot a man who allegedly stole a car from a Wawa in Downingtown, the Caln Township Police Department said Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The officer fired four gunshots, striking the suspect once, according to police.

The suspect was treated at Paoli Hospital for a gunshot wound to his thigh and an elbow fracture, police say.

Police believe the man will be released from the hospital soon. There's no word on what charges the man may face.

Police allege the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle before stealing another car that was parked in a Wawa in Downingtown.

Caln Township police officers allegedly attempted to stop the man before he fled the area.

According to the police department, an officer stopped at the intersection of Westerham and Shelburne Roads in an attempt to use stop strips to stop the vehicle. The man crashed into the officer's car, forcing it backward about 40 yards, police said.

After the suspect's vehicle stopped, police claim the man exited the car and began walking away from the approaching officers.

When the suspect stopped, police say the man turned to face the officers when they were within 15 feet and allegedly put his hand behind his back. The suspect is accused of saying "I'll shoot" with his hands clutched together.

Police said one of the officers then fired four gunshots and hit the suspect once in his right leg.

The man allegedly then stood up and refused further commands from police, claiming he was looking for a gun.

Investigators said officers quickly realized the man did not have a gun on him and attempted to de-escalate. An officer then tased the man as he attempted to open the allegedly stolen vehicle, according to police.

Police then handcuffed the suspect and took him to the hospital.

The police shooting is under investigation by the Chester County District Attorney's Office and police.