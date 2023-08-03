Lower Makefield residents concerned over flood damage caused weeks ago

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- Neighbors in Bucks County are left with more questions than answers nearly three weeks after a flash flooding caused major damage.

CBS News Philadelphia first spoke with these homeowners just days after everything happened in Lower Makefield Township. Their concerns have only grown since then.

Cleanup is underway for the families we checked in on in the Lower Makefield but many say it's not happening quick enough.

Construction vehicles have taken over April Bollwage-Cloer's backyard as she's picking up the pieces after yet another flood at her home on Maplevale Drive.

Piles of the family's belongings – caught in the flood -- sit out in the backyard. The Yardley mom says crews arrived on Monday – more than two weeks after flash flooding earlier this month.

Lower Makefield Township says they're working to make this repair a permanent one.

Still, neighbors here are frustrated by what they say is a lack of communication with local, state and federal leaders.

Neighbors say they’re happy something is being done to fix the erosion Mother Nature caused, but they feel their concerns aren’t being heard.



"It's a lot on the families, it puts stress on the households, it's physically straining from being out here in the heat cleaning, but what we're doing is addressing the concerns of the township and we have a laundry list of questions that we need answers for because we haven't gotten answers so far. We've got, 'we're looking into it,' 'we're working on it.' And the time it's taken them to look into it and work on it, people are still paying to get their houses fixed."

Nikki DeMentri: "How do we ensure this doesn't happen again?"

David Kratzer Jr., the Lower Makefield Township manager,: "Again, I think we need to be comprehensive in our approach, and that's sort of the outlook that we have going into this moving forward. Looking at upstream conditions, recognizing that this is not a single cause for any of these issues that there are a multitude of causes, it's complex."

The township says construction to stabilize and fix the erosion on Maplevale Drive should take about three weeks to finish.

There is a township board of supervisors meeting tonight at 7:30 p.m. The neighbors we spoke say they'll certainly be there voicing their concerns.