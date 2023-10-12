Bryn Mawr Avenue in Newtown Square closed after police shoot someone

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A police officer shot someone on the 800 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue in the Newtown Square section of Radnor Township.

The area between Malin Road and South Hunt Road are closed.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say there is no threat to the community at this time.

Updates are expected to come from the Office of the Superintendent and Newtown Township Police Department.

