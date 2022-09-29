Watch CBS News
Student detained at Boys' Latin Charter Middle School after arriving with loaded magazine in backpack

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The lockdown at Boys' Latin Charter Middle School was lifted after a student arrived with a loaded magazine in his backpack on Thursday. Police say the student was observed on the bus with the magazine. 

Police say they cleared the middle school.  

Boys' Latin High School was also placed under lockdown. Police say a K9 is heading to the high school. 

CBS3 Staff
September 29, 2022 / 9:54 AM

First published on September 29, 2022 / 9:54 AM

