Body found in burning SUV in Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are working to identify a body found inside a burning SUV in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

Detectives are searching for two suspects in connection with this arson and homicide.

There is an active scene with police gathering evidence and looking for surveillance video that could yield some clues. Police brought an arson K-9 to assist.

This all began around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 5900 block of Sylvester Street.

Firefighters came to put out the flames and after that, they found a body on the floor of the back seat.

Police say they can't tell if the victim is male or female or how old the person is because the body is burned beyond recognition.

"When the fire department arrived, the vehicle was completely engulfed," Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "You can clearly see there's extensive burn to the inside of the vehicle and the outside of the vehicle. But the inside is completely burned out and where we found this victim, laying on the floorboards in the back."

The victim's body will be taken to the medical examiner's office so the coroner can try to identify the person and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to give the police a call.