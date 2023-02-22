Watch CBS News
Bensalem building catches fire along Route 1 & Pa. Turnpike

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Bensalem building engulfed in flames
BENSALEM, Pa., (CBS) -- Flames broke out at a building in Bensalem on Wednesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Route 1 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, around 9:30 a.m. 

CBS Philadelphia is told the building appears to be abandoned.

Firefighters are on the ground, working to stop the blaze at every angle. 

Drivers should be aware of local traffic delays in this area. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as more updates come into our newsroom. 

CBS3 Staff
First published on February 22, 2023 / 9:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

