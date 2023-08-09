Group of Bala Cynwyd students begin journey of lifetime to Ivory Coast through Mo Bamba's KB Foundation

Philly church preps to take kids to Ivory Coast through Mo Bamba's KB Foundation

Philly church preps to take kids to Ivory Coast through Mo Bamba's KB Foundation

Philly church preps to take kids to Ivory Coast through Mo Bamba's KB Foundation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of high school students in Bala Cynwyd will take off for a trip of a lifetime Wednesday! They're heading to West Africa as part of an education abroad experience.

In just a couple of hours, the students will leave Philadelphia and head to the airport for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, which is meant to broaden their horizons.

Their journey will start at 3 p.m. from Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Cedarbrook.

To help them prepare for their trip, the students were given a little taste of the Ivory Coast, where they're headed.

The rising 8th, 9th and 10th-grade students are part of the KB Foundation's Mo Bamba Leadership Education Abroad Program (L.E.A.P).

Its purpose is to give the students the opportunity to visit Africa and learn about the culture there.

Bamba, who recently signed with the Sixers, held a meet-and-greet with the students earlier this year.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts recently announced his support of the program by funding the nine students' trip, including plane tickets, expenses for visas and other travel preparations needed.