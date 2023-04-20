Watch CBS News
Avelo Airlines plans to nearly triple service in Delaware

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Avelo Airlines has announced a service expansion at Wilmington-New Castle Airport.

The airline currently offers nonstop flights to five Florida destinations, including Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers.

Avelo says it plans to nearly triple its direct flights to and from Delaware.

The airline set up shop at the airport back in February.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

