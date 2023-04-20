Avelo Airlines plans to nearly triple service in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Avelo Airlines has announced a service expansion at Wilmington-New Castle Airport.
The airline currently offers nonstop flights to five Florida destinations, including Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers.
Avelo says it plans to nearly triple its direct flights to and from Delaware.
The airline set up shop at the airport back in February.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.