Authorities to announce conspiracy conviction in 2017 murder

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities in Philadelphia are expected to announce the conviction of a person accused of conspiring with another individual to fatally shoot a man in 2017. District Attorney Larry Krasner will also provide a weekly gun crimes update. 

The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will announce the conviction of a defendant accused of conspiring with another individual to fatally shoot a man in the city's Kensington section in the early morning hours of April 1, 2017. 
  • When: Monday, Jan. 9
  • Time: 11 a.m. 
January 9, 2023

