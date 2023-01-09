Authorities to announce conspiracy conviction in 2017 murder
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities in Philadelphia are expected to announce the conviction of a person accused of conspiring with another individual to fatally shoot a man in 2017. District Attorney Larry Krasner will also provide a weekly gun crimes update.
The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will announce the conviction of a defendant accused of conspiring with another individual to fatally shoot a man in the city's Kensington section in the early morning hours of April 1, 2017.
- When: Monday, Jan. 9
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
