Atlantic City Expressway closed in Winslow Township after crash

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A serious crash shut down the Atlantic City Expressway in both directions in Winslow Township on Thursday night, right in the middle of the evening commute. Chopper 3 was over the scene where the highway is shut down just east of Exit 38. 

State police say this is a two-car crash and one person was ejected.

Eastbound traffic on the Expressway is being diverted at Exit 41.

CBS3 will keep an eye on the situation and let you know about any new developments. 

First published on December 29, 2022 / 5:39 PM

