Atlantic City Expressway westbound closed in Winslow Township due to crash
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The westbound side of the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township, Camden County, is closed because of a crash on Tuesday.
The highway is shut down between Winslow and Williamstown.
Police say a medical helicopter has been called for two people trapped in a vehicle.
You'll want to avoid the A.C Expressway in Winslow Township for now.
