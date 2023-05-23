Watch CBS News
Atlantic City Expressway westbound closed in Winslow Township due to crash

Atlantic City Expressway closed after after a violent crash
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The westbound side of the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township, Camden County, is closed because of a crash on Tuesday. 

The highway is shut down between Winslow and Williamstown.

Police say a medical helicopter has been called for two people trapped in a vehicle.

You'll want to avoid the A.C Expressway in Winslow Township for now.

