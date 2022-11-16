Pa. House to vote on articles of impeachment against Krasner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania House could vote as early as Wednesday on whether to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Tuesday, Republican state lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment.

Those articles of impeachment claim Krasner's leadership stands in connection with the increase in crime. Additionally, they claim that he obstructed the House's work by not complying with the committee investigating him.

For now, at least, Republicans have the majority they would need in the House to impeach Krasner on a straight party-line vote.

They also have a large majority in the Senate, but not enough to convict him without some Democrats crossing over and voting with them.

Republican State Rep. Martina White and Democratic State Rep. Jason Dawkins spoke at the hearing.

"This crisis of crime and violence that started in Philadelphia is spreading to bordering counties who do not get to cast their vote for the district attorney of Philadelphia, but instead are being impacted by his decisions," Rep. White said. "I think it's really a shame that this is happening in our commonwealth. The district attorney has actively chosen not to prosecute certain crimes."

"If that is the case, we gonna hold District Attorney Larry Krasner accountable we should probably add some more names to these articles of impeachment," Rep. Dawkins said.

Krasner's Office responded by saying in part, "PA House Republicans are proving yet again that they have no desire to govern responsibly – even as Pennsylvanians sent a strong message that there are consequences for their war on democracy and their failure to deliver on positive changes to the communities they are supposed to represent."

A removal of the district attorney requires a two-thirds vote in the Pennsylvania Senate.