Union workers at the Philadelphia Art Museum expected to go on strike Friday morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Friday, union workers at the Philadelphia Art Museum plan to walk off the job. It's a one-day protest as workers fight for a new contract.

People driving near the Art Museum may notice those union workers striking. They're asking for fair pay, job security, and improved benefits.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art union - aka PMA union – has been in contract negotiations with museum management since October 2020.

They're accusing museum management of violating federal labor laws and trying to break up the union.

Workers are expected to start picketing around the museum starting at 8 a.m.

Picket locations include the Art Museum, the Perelman Building and the Rodin Museum.

It's unclear if the museums will be open to the public during this strike.