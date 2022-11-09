AP calls Wes Moore to be elected as Maryland's first Black governor

BALTIMORE - Democrat Wes Moore has been elected Maryland's next governor, the Associated Press called.

BREAKING: Democrat Wes Moore wins election for governor in Maryland. #APracecall at 8:00 p.m. EST. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

Moore, a best-selling author in his first run for public office, defeated Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Moore's victory flips a governor's office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor's races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented one of the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor's office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor's seats.

With the slogan "leave no one behind," the former combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation's largest anti-poverty organizations campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents.

"This can be Maryland's moment," Moore said in a debate last month. "We have amazing people and incredible potential, but not everybody's in a position to succeed."

Moore told WJZ's Avajoye Burnett he didn't sleep last night. He started out after the polls opened around 7 a.m., trying to hit several spots so that he could get even more visibility.

The moment people in this room learned that @iamwesmoore is projected to be Maryland’s next Governor. @wjz pic.twitter.com/o5Fmkei9Ju — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) November 9, 2022

In the lead-up to Election Day, Moore spoke about free pre-kindergarten for every child, better teacher pay, and creating pipelines into the teaching profession. He also advocated for job training, funding for transportation and reducing income inequality between White and Black Marylanders.

His plan to address crime includes balancing funding for police while also having accountability funding for organizations like Safe Streets, a community violence intervention program in Baltimore.

At 8:10 p.m., there has been official comment from the Dan Cox campaign regarding the Associated Press declaration. A staffer told WJZ, "Apparently, they're associated with something we're not associated with."

Moore, 44, defeated a first-term state legislator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who only received 32% of the vote in Maryland in the 2020 presidential election.

During their only debate, Moore criticized Cox for attending the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Moore described Cox as "an extremist election-denier whose rhetoric and his policies are not only dangerous and divisive, but will take our state backwards."

A short while ago, I spoke to Wes Moore and congratulated him on being elected as Maryland’s next governor. There is no higher calling than public service, and no greater honor than to serve the people of this great state. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 9, 2022

Governor Hogan said he spoke with Wes Moore and congratulated him on being the new governor-elect.

"A short while ago, I spoke to Wes Moore and congratulated him on being elected as Maryland's next governor. There is no higher calling than public service, and no greater honor than to serve the people of this great state," Hogan said. "Our team is committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition to the next administration, and I look forward to meeting with the governor-elect in the coming days."

