Husband of missing Pennsylvania woman was uncooperative in search, trooper says at hearing

At preliminary hearing for Pennsylvania man accused of killing wife, family searches for answers

At preliminary hearing for Pennsylvania man accused of killing wife, family searches for answers

At preliminary hearing for Pennsylvania man accused of killing wife, family searches for answers

Allen Gould, the husband of Anna Maciejewska, was uncooperative when Pennsylvania State Police began a missing persons investigation into the disappearance of his wife, according to a state trooper who testified Monday at his preliminary hearing.

Gould is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in Maciejewska's death. The Chester County, Pennsylvania, mother vanished in late March 2017, prompting an expansive search for her whereabouts.

The case exploded back into attention last month when investigators implicated Gould in her death. Prosecutors are moving forward despite never locating Maciejewska's remains.

Investigators say the couple, who lived in Malvern, were experiencing a troubled marriage.

Close friends and colleagues testified at what's expected to be a two-day preliminary hearing. They outlined their last interactions with a woman described as extremely organized, ambitious and smart.

"We are all trying to understand what's happened, of course, and we come [hoping the hearing will] give us a chance to have a final answer [about] what has happened to Anna," Leszek Wronski, Maciejewska's brother-in-law, said.

Family members say Gould didn't help with search

Wronski described an emotional overload in 2017 as the family tried to figure out where Maciejewska was. They hadn't heard from her, and she stopped showing up for work.

Wronski said Maciejewska's parents were getting little help from Gould. That heightened alarm.

"I asked Allen, have you called the police? This is untypical," Wronski testified. "I would probably go crazy and contact friends and family and call the police."

Wronski said he begged, "Please call the police, we have to start searching."

Maciejewska's mother testified over Zoom from Poland, saying the family was concerned after she canceled a 2017 trip home.

Arrest papers show Maciejewska was unhappy in her marriage and disagreed with her husband on parenting styles. Prosecutors say she planned to divorce Gould. Close friends testified Maciejewska was depressed following a 2016 miscarriage.

Gould's lawyer denies charges

Evan Kelly represents Gould, who was arrested in May, and said the case is based on assumptions.

"They're assuming Ms. Maciejewska is deceased even though there's no body," he said. "They're assuming that she was killed, even though there's no autopsy. And then they're assuming that Allen's the one who killed her, even though there are no eyewitnesses, no murder weapon."

The high-profile case had been quiet for several years. But arrest papers show investigators told Gould early on that they suspected he murdered his wife. Prosecutors say Gould then hired a lawyer, cutting a check for $75,000 and writing in the memo line "trial defense if needed."

Relatives say they hope Anna's elderly parents get answers before it's too late.

"We are looking for justice for Anna," Wronski said, "and that's all I can say."

This hearing will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to send Gould to trial. The hearing is expected to continue with more testimony Wednesday.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the following resources are available to help:

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence