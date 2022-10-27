Watch CBS News
Amber Alert issued for 2 children last seen in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert for two young children on Thursday morning. Authorities say 5-year-old Ammon Long and 4-year-old Ezekial Long were abducted by Kenneth Smiley, 39, in Dauphin County. 

The children were reportedly last seen on the 2000 block of Holly in Harrisburg City in a vehicle operated by Smiley. 

amber-alert.png
A photo of the children is unavailable at this time, but police say both have black hair and brown eyes. 

Police are searching for a Black Nissan Maxima with Pennsylvania tag LMJ-5478. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two children, contact the police immediately. 

