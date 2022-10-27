Amber Alert issued for 2 children last seen in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert for two young children on Thursday morning. Authorities say 5-year-old Ammon Long and 4-year-old Ezekial Long were abducted by Kenneth Smiley, 39, in Dauphin County.

The children were reportedly last seen on the 2000 block of Holly in Harrisburg City in a vehicle operated by Smiley.

A photo of the children is unavailable at this time, but police say both have black hair and brown eyes.

Police are searching for a Black Nissan Maxima with Pennsylvania tag LMJ-5478.

UPDATE: Pictures added, DAUPHIN COUNTY: AMBER Alert. Harrisburg PD is searching for Ammon Long and Ezekial Long. Abducted by Kenneth Smiley Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/GuiX47hziJ — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 27, 2022

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two children, contact the police immediately.