Amber Alert: 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry abducted by man in Reading, Pennsylvania
READING, Pa. (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued across Pennsylvania after a 13-year-old was abducted in Reading. Pennsylvania State Police issued the alert just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
They say 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in a silver Chevy Traverse with Pennsylvania tags and registration.
Kalia-Henry was last seen wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.
Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.
