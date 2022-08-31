Amber Alert: 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry abducted by man in Reading, Pennsylvania

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued across Pennsylvania after a 13-year-old was abducted in Reading. Pennsylvania State Police issued the alert just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

They say 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in a silver Chevy Traverse with Pennsylvania tags and registration.

STATEWIDE: AMBER Alert. READING CITY PD, Berks County is searching for Janae KALIA-HENRY. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/ty5tQqmonb — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) August 31, 2022

Kalia-Henry was last seen wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.