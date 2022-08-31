Watch CBS News
Amber Alert: 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry abducted by man in Reading, Pennsylvania

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued across Pennsylvania after a 13-year-old was abducted in Reading. Pennsylvania State Police issued the alert just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. 

They say 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in a silver Chevy Traverse with Pennsylvania tags and registration. 

Kalia-Henry was last seen wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately. 

First published on August 31, 2022 / 3:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

