VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for an infant in Cumberland County. Pennsylvania State Police issued an update on Twitter letting the public know she was found safe.

AMBER ALERT Cancelation: Emerie Rivera was located safe. The Amber Alert is cancelled. Thank you for your assistance. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 5, 2023

The alert had been issued for a seven-month-old girl who was last seen in Vineland with her father.