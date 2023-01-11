Trench rescue underway in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Allentown Fire Department responded to a report of two men stuck in a trench collapse Wednesday afternoon. Officials were called to the area of W Gordon Street and N Fulton Street just before 2 p.m.

Crews were working on a project with a backhoe when two men got stuck in the back of a building. Officials say one man remains trapped up to his chin and is conscious and alert. The other man was able to climb out using a ladder.

AFD firefighters and paramedics are working in the 1500 block of Wayne Street at a trench rescue. pic.twitter.com/wLYFTaauVS — Allentown Fire Department (@AllentownFD) January 11, 2023

The rescuers are in communication with the man and they're working to shore up the space.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.