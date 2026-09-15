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Watch live: Philadelphia mayor to discuss upgrades coming to PHL airport

By
Ross DiMattei
Ross DiMattei
Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.
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Ross DiMattei,
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Philadelphia's airport will be making some improvements.

Mayor Cherelle Parker is set to discuss strides that Philadelphia International Airport is making and is holding a news briefing Tuesday afternoon.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream Parker's comments at 2 p.m. Watch live in the player above or wherever we're streaming.

Parker is attending the annual Airports Council International-North America conference, which is being held this week at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

A spokesperson says the briefing will address steps the airport is taking to improve its appearance, infrastructure and more.

Interim CEO Tracy Borda is also set to speak at the event.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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