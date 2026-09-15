Watch live: Philadelphia mayor to discuss upgrades coming to PHL airport

Philadelphia's airport will be making some improvements.

Mayor Cherelle Parker is set to discuss strides that Philadelphia International Airport is making and is holding a news briefing Tuesday afternoon.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream Parker's comments at 2 p.m. Watch live in the player above or wherever we're streaming.

Parker is attending the annual Airports Council International-North America conference, which is being held this week at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

A spokesperson says the briefing will address steps the airport is taking to improve its appearance, infrastructure and more.

Interim CEO Tracy Borda is also set to speak at the event.

This is a developing story and will be updated.