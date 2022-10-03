Philadelphia police release image of suspect wanted in hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to search for a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life last month. Police identified the man as Andre Shuford.

Andre Shuford Philadelphia Police Department

The 5-year-old's little sister and a family friend who was walking with them were also injured.

The crash happened at 56th and Vine Streets in Haddington on Sept. 2 around noon.

Investigators say Shuford was spotted in surveillance video around the time of the crash.

If you know where he is, you're urged to call 911.