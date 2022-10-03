Watch CBS News
Philadelphia police release image of suspect wanted in hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult

By CBS3 Staff

Philadelphia police identify suspect wanted in September hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to search for a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life last month. Police identified the man as Andre Shuford.

andre-shuford.png
Andre Shuford Philadelphia Police Department

The 5-year-old's little sister and a family friend who was walking with them were also injured. 

The crash happened at 56th and Vine Streets in Haddington on Sept. 2 around noon.

Investigators say Shuford was spotted in surveillance video around the time of the crash.

If you know where he is, you're urged to call 911.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 12:17 PM

