Philadelphia police release image of suspect wanted in hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to search for a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life last month. Police identified the man as Andre Shuford.
The 5-year-old's little sister and a family friend who was walking with them were also injured.
The crash happened at 56th and Vine Streets in Haddington on Sept. 2 around noon.
Investigators say Shuford was spotted in surveillance video around the time of the crash.
If you know where he is, you're urged to call 911.
