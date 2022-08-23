Watch CBS News
5 hunting rifles mistakenly delivered to Delaware County school in shipping error

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A box of guns was mistakenly delivered to a Delaware County school. Police say five hunting rifles were delivered to Chester High School on West 9th Street due to a shopping error. 

The address was entered incorrectly and was supposed to be delivered to another West 9th Street address. 

The package is now at the police department, but many questions remain. 

Where was the box heading and how was the discovery made? 

CBS3 will have more information beginning at 4 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

