Vandalism at West Philadelphia mosque under investigation: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating vandalism targeting a mosque in West Philadelphia. It happened around 3 a.m. Friday morning on the 4200 block of Walnut Street.
A man in a red coat and blue jeans was captured on surveillance video.
He wrote phrases including "Give peace a chance" and other symbols, including a Star of David, on the doors and walls of the mosque.
CHAIR-Philadelphia called on police to investigate the vandalism as a hate crime.
The investigation is ongoing.
